Quesadillas in Goleta

The Natural Cafe

6990 Market Place Dr, Goleta

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDDIE QUESADILLA$6.00
Half of a whole wheat tortilla, stuffed with jack and cheddar cheese. Served with blue corn chips and salsa.
KILLER QUESADILLAS$8.00
Whole wheat tortilla stuffed with jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa.
RANCHERO CHICKEN QUESADILLA$13.50
Whole wheat tortilla stuffed with ranchero chicken and cheese, topped with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Goleta)

149 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$100,000.00
A Burrito-Size Tortilla filled with Cheddar Cheese and melted on the Grill. Add your choice of Shredded Chicken, Grilled Tri-Tip or Both.
Served with Chips!
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nikka Fish Market & Grill

5722 Calle Real, Goleta

Avg 4.1 (544 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$8.95
