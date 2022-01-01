Quesadillas in Goleta
Goleta restaurants that serve quesadillas
The Natural Cafe
6990 Market Place Dr, Goleta
|KIDDIE QUESADILLA
|$6.00
Half of a whole wheat tortilla, stuffed with jack and cheddar cheese. Served with blue corn chips and salsa.
|KILLER QUESADILLAS
|$8.00
Whole wheat tortilla stuffed with jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa.
|RANCHERO CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$13.50
Whole wheat tortilla stuffed with ranchero chicken and cheese, topped with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Goleta)
149 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta
|Quesadilla
|$100,000.00
A Burrito-Size Tortilla filled with Cheddar Cheese and melted on the Grill. Add your choice of Shredded Chicken, Grilled Tri-Tip or Both.
Served with Chips!