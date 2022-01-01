Salmon in Goleta
Goleta restaurants that serve salmon
The Natural Cafe
6990 Market Place Dr, Goleta
|SALMON FILLET
|$9.00
|GRILLED SALMON PESTO
|$16.50
Wild line-caught Alaskan salmon grilled, topped with house-made pesto, served with brown rice. With salad garnish.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nikka Fish Market & Grill
5722 Calle Real, Goleta
|Just Salmon
|$11.95
|Charbroiled Salmon
|$20.50
|Grilled Salmon Tacos
|$18.95
TAP Thai - Goleta
7060 Holllister Ave Suite 106, Goleta
|Salmon Lover
|$19.00
|Spicy Salmon Salad
|$18.50
Masala Spice Indian Cuisine
5796 Calle Real, Goleta
|Pesto Salmon Tikka
|$18.00
Pesto marinated salmon; tandoor finished
SUSHI
Sushi Teri - Goleta
5746 Calle Real, Goleta
|Charbroiled Salmon
|$23.75
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$8.50
|Popcorn Salmon
|$13.25
Bite size pieces of salmon that are breaded and deep fried