Salmon in Goleta

Goleta restaurants
Goleta restaurants that serve salmon

The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

6990 Market Place Dr, Goleta

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON FILLET$9.00
GRILLED SALMON PESTO$16.50
Wild line-caught Alaskan salmon grilled, topped with house-made pesto, served with brown rice. With salad garnish.
More about The Natural Cafe
Nikka Fish Market & Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nikka Fish Market & Grill

5722 Calle Real, Goleta

Avg 4.1 (544 reviews)
Takeout
Just Salmon$11.95
Charbroiled Salmon$20.50
Grilled Salmon Tacos$18.95
More about Nikka Fish Market & Grill
TAP Thai - Goleta image

 

TAP Thai - Goleta

7060 Holllister Ave Suite 106, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Lover$19.00
Spicy Salmon Salad$18.50
More about TAP Thai - Goleta
Consumer pic

 

Masala Spice Indian Cuisine

5796 Calle Real, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Salmon Tikka$18.00
Pesto marinated salmon; tandoor finished
More about Masala Spice Indian Cuisine
Sushi Teri - Goleta image

SUSHI

Sushi Teri - Goleta

5746 Calle Real, Goleta

Avg 3.7 (592 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Charbroiled Salmon$23.75
Salmon Skin Roll$8.50
Popcorn Salmon$13.25
Bite size pieces of salmon that are breaded and deep fried
More about Sushi Teri - Goleta
On The Alley - Goleta image

 

On The Alley - Goleta

7038 Marketplace Drive, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sesame Salmon$12.50
Salmon, mixed greens, green cabbage, bell pepper carrot, snow peas, crispy wonton, sliced almonds w/ a sesame vinaigrette
Salmon$7.95
More about On The Alley - Goleta

