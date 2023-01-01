Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp quesadillas in Goleta

Go
Goleta restaurants
Toast

Goleta restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

Banner pic

 

Los Agaves - Goleta

7024 Marketplace Dr, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Shrimp$20.20
More about Los Agaves - Goleta
Restaurant banner

 

Pepe's Mexican Restaurant Goleta - 254 Orange Avenue

254 Orange Avenue, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Quesadilla$18.95
A grilled flour torilla stuffed with garlic shrimp, jack cheese, pico de gallo.
served with grilled vegetables, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Pepe's Mexican Restaurant Goleta - 254 Orange Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Goleta

Chile Relleno

Tomato Soup

Curry Chicken

Avocado Toast

Teriyaki Chicken

Molten Chocolate Cake

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Curry

Map

More near Goleta to explore

Santa Barbara

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Solvang

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (344 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (424 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston