Shrimp quesadillas in
Goleta
/
Goleta
/
Shrimp Quesadillas
Goleta restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas
Los Agaves - Goleta
7024 Marketplace Dr, Goleta
No reviews yet
Quesadilla Shrimp
$20.20
More about Los Agaves - Goleta
Pepe's Mexican Restaurant Goleta - 254 Orange Avenue
254 Orange Avenue, Goleta
No reviews yet
Shrimp Quesadilla
$18.95
A grilled flour torilla stuffed with garlic shrimp, jack cheese, pico de gallo.
served with grilled vegetables, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Pepe's Mexican Restaurant Goleta - 254 Orange Avenue
