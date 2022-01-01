Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Goleta

Goleta restaurants
Goleta restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

TAP Thai - Goleta

7060 Holllister Ave Suite 106, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Rolls$9.50
More about TAP Thai - Goleta
SUSHI

Sushi Teri - Goleta

5746 Calle Real, Goleta

Avg 3.7 (592 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Shrimp Roll$10.25
Shrimp Roll$9.75
Tempura Shrimp Roll$12.50
More about Sushi Teri - Goleta

