Tacos in Goleta

Goleta restaurants
Goleta restaurants that serve tacos

The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

6990 Market Place Dr, Goleta

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN TACOS$11.50
Chicken in a mild taco sauce on corn tortillas with cheese, topped with shredded lettuce and sprouts. Served with chips and salsa.
CABO FISH TACOS$13.50
Fish fillet sautéed in chunky salsa on corn tortillas with cheese, shredded carrot, cabbage, and lime. Served with chips and salsa.
TURKEY TACOS$13.50
Ground turkey sauteed with zucchini, corn, onions, garlic, and cilantro in a zesty tomato sauce. Served on corn tortillas with jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with chips & salsa and your choice of soup or salad.
More about The Natural Cafe
Nikka Fish Market & Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nikka Fish Market & Grill

5722 Calle Real, Goleta

Avg 4.1 (544 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Veggie Tacos$14.95
Ahi Taco each$7.75
Grilled Chicken tacos$15.95
More about Nikka Fish Market & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Texas Tacos

910 Embarcadero del Norte, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Topping Taco$4.16
4 Ingredient Taco$4.80
2 Topping Taco$3.52
More about Texas Tacos
On The Alley - Goleta image

 

On The Alley - Goleta

7038 Marketplace Drive, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Taco$5.50
Tender chicken w/ queso fresco, red onion, cilantro & salsa blanca
Shrimp Taco$5.50
Seared shrimp, ponzu-marinated slaw, queso fresco, mango salsa & salsa blanca
Pork Taco$5.50
Roasted pork w/ queso fresco, pickled onion, red onion, cilantro, mango salsa & salsa blanca
More about On The Alley - Goleta

