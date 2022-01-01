Tacos in Goleta
Goleta restaurants that serve tacos
The Natural Cafe
6990 Market Place Dr, Goleta
|CHICKEN TACOS
|$11.50
Chicken in a mild taco sauce on corn tortillas with cheese, topped with shredded lettuce and sprouts. Served with chips and salsa.
|CABO FISH TACOS
|$13.50
Fish fillet sautéed in chunky salsa on corn tortillas with cheese, shredded carrot, cabbage, and lime. Served with chips and salsa.
|TURKEY TACOS
|$13.50
Ground turkey sauteed with zucchini, corn, onions, garlic, and cilantro in a zesty tomato sauce. Served on corn tortillas with jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with chips & salsa and your choice of soup or salad.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nikka Fish Market & Grill
5722 Calle Real, Goleta
|Grilled Veggie Tacos
|$14.95
|Ahi Taco each
|$7.75
|Grilled Chicken tacos
|$15.95
Texas Tacos
910 Embarcadero del Norte, Goleta
|3 Topping Taco
|$4.16
|4 Ingredient Taco
|$4.80
|2 Topping Taco
|$3.52
On The Alley - Goleta
7038 Marketplace Drive, Goleta
|Chicken Taco
|$5.50
Tender chicken w/ queso fresco, red onion, cilantro & salsa blanca
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.50
Seared shrimp, ponzu-marinated slaw, queso fresco, mango salsa & salsa blanca
|Pork Taco
|$5.50
Roasted pork w/ queso fresco, pickled onion, red onion, cilantro, mango salsa & salsa blanca