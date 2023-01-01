Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tofu salad in Goleta

Goleta restaurants
Goleta restaurants that serve tofu salad

TAP Thai Cuisine

7060 Holllister Ave Suite 106, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tofu Herbal Salad$13.00
More about TAP Thai Cuisine
SUSHI

Sushi Teri - Goleta -

5746 Calle Real, Goleta

Avg 3.7 (592 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tofu salad$7.50
More about Sushi Teri - Goleta -

