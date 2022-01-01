Tostadas in Goleta
More about The Natural Cafe - Goleta
The Natural Cafe - Goleta
6990 Market Place Dr, Goleta
|BLACK BEAN TOSTADAS
|$13.50
Crispy corn tortillas topped with a black bean salad. Topped with lettuce, jicama, jack cheese, Natural Cafe salsa verde, sour cream, and guacamole.Black bean salad: black beans, cucumber, red bell pepper, red onion, corn, and cilantro, tossed with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Served with your choice of soup.
|TOSTADA SALAD
|$13.00
Organic blue corn chips topped with black beans, rice, mixed greens, carrots, jicama, salsa, sour cream, guacamole.