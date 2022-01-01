Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Goleta

Go
Goleta restaurants
Toast

Goleta restaurants that serve tostadas

The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe - Goleta

6990 Market Place Dr, Goleta

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLACK BEAN TOSTADAS$13.50
Crispy corn tortillas topped with a black bean salad. Topped with lettuce, jicama, jack cheese, Natural Cafe salsa verde, sour cream, and guacamole.Black bean salad: black beans, cucumber, red bell pepper, red onion, corn, and cilantro, tossed with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Served with your choice of soup.
TOSTADA SALAD$13.00
Organic blue corn chips topped with black beans, rice, mixed greens, carrots, jicama, salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
More about The Natural Cafe - Goleta
Banner pic

 

Los Agaves - Goleta

7024 Marketplace Dr, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostada Salad$10.95
Tostada Salad Shrimp$17.95
Ceviche Tostada$17.25
More about Los Agaves - Goleta

Browse other tasty dishes in Goleta

Chicken Salad

Veggie Tacos

Enchiladas

Shrimp Rolls

Gyoza

Banana Ice Cream

Chicken Sandwiches

Mixed Green Salad

Map

More near Goleta to explore

Santa Barbara

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Solvang

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (962 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston