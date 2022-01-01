Golf Course Cabana
Snack bar on Golf Course
100 Clubhouse Dr
Location
100 Clubhouse Dr
Easton PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The View at Morgan Hill
Let The View at Morgan Hill take care of all your takeout needs!
Pop's Kitchen and Taproom
Come in and enjoy!
Hoza Restaurant
Hoza serves to bring the flavors of Africa through our dishes while celebrating Pan African culture and art.
Stoke Coal Fire Pizza
Come in and enjoy!