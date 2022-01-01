GOLF SUITES BATON ROUGE
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
8181 Siegen Ln
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Location
8181 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge LA 70809
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
SupperClub BTR
Come in and enjoy!
Southfin Southern Poke
Come in and enjoy!
TJ Rib's
Come on in and enjoy!
Hive Pizza
Come in and enjoy!