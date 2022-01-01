Go
Gondolier Italian Eatery

Welcome to the Gondolier Italian Eatery. For over 60 years we have been privileged to be a part of the Boulder community.
We proudly offer house made pasta, pizza, and seasonal contemporary dishes served in a family friendly atmosphere. Join us for our full bar with house wines on tap and 12 taps of microbrew beer. Gluten free pizza and pasta options are available as well. We welcome large parties and our private dining room can accommodate up to 36 people.

PIZZA • PASTA

4800 Baseline Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (1850 reviews)

Popular Items

Fettuccini Alfredo$14.95
Parmigiano, Romano cheeses, cream reduction over homemade fettuccini.
Eggplant Parmesan$14.50
Breaded fresh eggplant, baked mozzarella, sauce Pomo- doro. Served with spaghetti marinara and steamed broccoli.
Caesar Salad$7.50
Romaine, classic Caesar dressing, homemade croutons, grated Parmigiano.
Garlic Knots$4.95
4 homemade garlic knots tossed in Olive oil, butter, fresh garlic with a side of marinara sauce.
House Salad$6.95
Field greens, cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, onions, and garbanzo beans.
Meatball$3.50
5 to 6 oz
Spaghetti Dinner$30.95
Thick cut, traditional Gondo favorite with choice of pasta sauces
*Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.
Homemade Spaghetti$12.50
Thick cut, traditional favorite Gondo pasta.
Chicken Parmesan$16.95
Breaded chicken breast, baked mozzarella, Pomodoro sauce. Served with spaghetti marinara and steamed broccoli.
Ziti Bolognese$15.95
Ground beef braised with onions, carrots, celery, garlic, tomatoes and red wine. Finished with Parmesan cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

4800 Baseline Road

Boulder CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
