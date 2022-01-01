Gondolier Italian Eatery
Welcome to the Gondolier Italian Eatery. For over 60 years we have been privileged to be a part of the Boulder community.
We proudly offer house made pasta, pizza, and seasonal contemporary dishes served in a family friendly atmosphere. Join us for our full bar with house wines on tap and 12 taps of microbrew beer. Gluten free pizza and pasta options are available as well.
1217 So. Main Street
1217 So. Main Street
Longmont CO
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
