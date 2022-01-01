Go
Gondolier Italian Eatery

Welcome to the Gondolier Italian Eatery. For over 60 years we have been privileged to be a part of the Boulder community.
We proudly offer house made pasta, pizza, and seasonal contemporary dishes served in a family friendly atmosphere. Join us for our full bar with house wines on tap and 12 taps of microbrew beer. Gluten free pizza and pasta options are available as well.

Popular Items

Cannoli$8.00
Crispy tubes filled with sweetened ricotta and chocolate
Penne Bolognese$15.95
Ground beef braised with onions, carrots, celery, garlic, tomatoes and red wine. Finished with Parmesan cheese.
Fettuccini Alfredo$14.95
Lasagna$14.95
Layers of noodles, ground beef, cheese and marinara sauces.
Chicken Parmesan'$16.95
Breaded chicken breast, baked mozzarella, Pomodoro sauce. Served with spaghetti marinara.
Spaghetti Dinner$30.95
Thick cut, traditional Gondo favorite with choice of pasta sauces
*Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.
Garlic Bread$3.95
Butter, garlic, parsley
Homemade Spaghetti$12.50
Thick cut, traditional favorite Gondo pasta.
Large Cheese Pizza$18.00
Mozzarella and sauce included.
Garlic Knots$4.95
Olive oil, butter, fresh garlic and a side of marinara sauce
Location

1217 So. Main Street

Longmont CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Le Peep

Because Boulder County has moved to COVID-19 Level Red, our location will remain open during regular hours for take out and outdoor seating. Please stay safe and thank you for all your support. We look forward to serving you again soon under normal operating conditions.

Mana Thai

Comfort Food, Thai Style

Dickens 300 Prime

The Dickens 300 Prime is housed downstairs from The Dickens Opera House and specializes in a casual Steak and Seafood restaurant.

Swaylo's Tiki Restaurant & Bar

Who is Swaylo? Anybody who enjoys escaping to tropical beaches and enjoying delicious food and refreshing drinks is Swaylo. Anybody who believes neighbors can become family is Swaylo. Anybody who is grateful for our oceans and willing to do their part to keep them vibrant is Swaylo.

