Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

CARY LOCATION

525 New Waverly Pl #104

NACHOS GABACHOS$13.00
Chicken Tinga / Tortilla Chips / Cheese / Pico de Gallo / Guacamole / Mexican Cream
QUESADILLA$13.00
Chicken / Cheese / Sour cream / Pico de Gallo / Guacamole / Rice or Beans
QUESO PICOSO$8.00
Cheese / Jalapeño
MEXICAN FLAG$16.00
corn tortillas / steak / chicken / paisa beans / cheese / mexican cream / tomatillo sauce / chile de arbol sauce / cilantro
COSTILLA DE RES$17.00
Corn Tortilla / Chile Braised Short Ribs / Roasted Corn / Poblano Salsa / Spicy Créme Fraiche
POLLO$14.00
Flour tortilla / Grilled chicken / Cheese / Pico de Gallo / Avocado
FAJITAS$15.00
Bell Peppers / Onions / Mushrooms / Salad / Choice of Chicken, Veggies. Steak or Shrimp*, add +$4.00
CARNE$17.00
Flour Tortilla / Grilled Steak* / Cheese / Pico de Gallo / Avocado
GUACAMOLE$8.00
Avocado / Pico de Gallo
KIDS QUESADILLA$7.00
Cary NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
As the source of North Carolina's premier sushi and Asian fusion cuisine, Shiki Sushi and Tasu Asian Bistro offer an unrivaled array of foods, ingredients, and cooking styles, authentically prepared to reflect the tastes of the dynamic cultures throughout the Asian world. Visit our sushi restaurants if you are in the Durham, Cary or Raleigh, NC area.

Fresh local Oysters and Seafood, combined with amazing steaks and craft cocktails.

Our new brick-and-mortar cafe is open in MacGregor Village in Cary, NC, serving desserts, small plates, coffee, and tea. We specialize in Mediterranean treats!

Buffalo Brothers is a family friendly sports bar restaurant with homemade dishes and a fun atmosphere! Awww Man Now I want Wings!!!!

