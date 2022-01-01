Go
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

7713 Lead Mine Rd. #39 • $$

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)

Popular Items

GUACAMOLE$8.00
avocado / pico de gallo
POLLO$14.00
flour tortilla / grilled chicken / cheese / pico de gallo / avocado
KIDS QUESADILLA$7.00
MEXICAN FLAG$16.00
corn tortillas / steak / chicken / paisa beans / cheese / mexican cream / tomatillo sauce / chile de arbol sauce / cilantro
QUESO PICOSO$8.00
cheese / jalapeño
CARNE$17.00
flour tortilla / grilled steak* / cheese / pico de gallo / avocado
QUESADILLA$13.00
chicken / cheese / sour cream / pico de gallo / guacamole / rice or beans
NACHOS GABACHOS$13.00
chicken tinga / tortilla chips / cheese / pico de gallo / guacamole / mexican cream
FAJITAS$15.00
bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / salad / choice of chicken, veggies. Steak or shrimp*, add +$4.00
BURRITO EL GUAPO$14.00
grilled chicken / rice / beans / pico de gallo / cheese / lettuce / bell pepper / plantain
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7713 Lead Mine Rd. #39

Raleigh NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
