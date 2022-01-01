Gonzales restaurants you'll love
More about Big Bad Bites
Big Bad Bites
2705 W Hwy 30, Gonzales
|Popular items
|THE IRIE
|$9.53
Jerk Chicken, Caribbean slaw, mango salsa, Jerk mayo *SERVED WITH FRIES*
|JERK CHICKEN BOWL
|$7.71
Jerk Chicken, Mango salsa, and black beans over shredded lettuce. Topped with Chipotle Ranch
|LEMONADE
We are proudly serving this crowd favorite that been made in Baton Rouge for over 15 years!
More about Lit Pizza
PIZZA • CALZONES
Lit Pizza
14601 Airline Hwy, Ste 101, Gonzales
|Popular items
|Pizza of The Month - Jalapeno Popper
|$8.50
white sauce, mozz, cheddar, ricotta, bacon, fresh jalapeno slices. Finished with a drizzle of ranch
|Veggie Pizza
|$8.50
Evoo, Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Kalamata Olives, LIT Red Sauce Dollops
|Get LiT
|$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
BURRITOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
14639 Airline Hwy, Gonzales
|Popular items
|Fajita Pack
|$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
|Taco Tuesday
|$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa
|Tailgate Fajita Pack
|$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
More about Off The Hook
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Off The Hook
437 N. Airline Hwy, Gonzales
|Popular items
|T-BOY TOAST
|$4.99
|SEAFOOD GUMBO - BOWL
|$8.49
|SEAFOOD GUMBO - CUP
|$5.49
More about El Brazero
El Brazero
648 W HWY 30 SUITE A1, GONZALES
|Popular items
|Tacos
|$1.99
|Cheese dip
|$5.99
|Carne Asada
|$12.99
More about Fiery Crab - Gonzales
Fiery Crab - Gonzales
2619 Sportsman Ln, Gonzales
More about The Camp Seafood Market & Patio
The Camp Seafood Market & Patio
40529 Sycamore Ave, Gonzales