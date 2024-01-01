Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Gonzales

Go
Gonzales restaurants
Toast

Gonzales restaurants that serve brisket

Consumer pic

 

Pho Viet Noodle House - 503 Louisiana 30 W

503 Louisiana Highway 30, Gonzales

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS Brisket Pho$7.99
Served with beansprout, basil, jalapeños, and lime.
More about Pho Viet Noodle House - 503 Louisiana 30 W
Item pic

BURRITOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Gonzales I

14639 Airline Hwy, Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (110 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Birria Taco$3.45
beef marinated in adobo, roasted tomatoes, garlic, chiles, mexican spices, and braised for hours until fork tender and shredded by hand. Served with a side of consomme for dipping
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Gonzales I

Map

