Brisket in Gonzales

Pho Viet Noodle House - 503 Louisiana 30 W
503 Louisiana Highway 30, Gonzales
|KIDS Brisket Pho
|$7.99
Served with beansprout, basil, jalapeños, and lime.
BURRITOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Gonzales I
14639 Airline Hwy, Gonzales
|Brisket Birria Taco
|$3.45
beef marinated in adobo, roasted tomatoes, garlic, chiles, mexican spices, and braised for hours until fork tender and shredded by hand. Served with a side of consomme for dipping