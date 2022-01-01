Chicken wraps in Gonzales
Gonzales restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Off The Hook
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Off The Hook
437 N. Airline Hwy, Gonzales
|CHICKEN WRAP
|$8.49
|CHICKEN WRAP COMBO
|$11.48
More about The Camp Seafood Market & Patio
The Camp Seafood Market & Patio
40529 Sycamore Ave, Gonzales
|Fried Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Fried chicken served on a flour or spinach tortilla, with tomato, onion and romaine lettuce. Served with seasoned fries.
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Grilled Chicken served on a flour or spinach tortilla, with tomato, onion and romaine lettuce. Served with seasoned fries.