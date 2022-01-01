Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Gonzales
/
Gonzales
/
Chips And Salsa
Gonzales restaurants that serve chips and salsa
BURRITOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
14639 Airline Hwy, Gonzales
Avg 4.4
(110 reviews)
Chips & Salsa
$3.50
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
2520 W. Outfitters Dr., Gonzalez
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$3.50
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
