Quesadillas in Gonzales
Gonzales restaurants that serve quesadillas
BURRITOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
14639 Airline Hwy, Gonzales
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$7.75
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
|Pork Quesadilla
|$8.25
Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$9.25
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
2520 W. Outfitters Dr., Gonzalez
|Chicken Seasoned Quesadilla
|$8.00
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled