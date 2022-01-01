Shrimp burritos in Gonzales
Gonzales restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
BURRITOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
14639 Airline Hwy, Gonzales
|Illegal Shrimp Burrito
|$18.95
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
|Regular Shrimp Burrito
|$7.95
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
|Super Shrimp Burrito
|$9.45
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
2520 W. Outfitters Dr., Gonzalez
|Regular Shrimp Burrito
|$7.95
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
|Super Shrimp Burrito
|$9.45
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top