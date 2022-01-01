Shrimp wraps in Gonzales

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Off The Hook image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Off The Hook

437 N. Airline Hwy, Gonzales

Avg 4.2 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP WRAP$8.49
SHRIMP WRAP COMBO$11.48
More about Off The Hook
Restaurant banner

 

The Camp Seafood Market & Patio

40529 Sycamore Ave, Gonzales

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Wrap$14.99
Fried shrimp served on a flour or spinach tortilla, with tomato, onion and romaine lettuce. Served with seasoned fries.
Grilled Shrimp Wrap$14.99
Grilled shrimp served on a flour or spinach tortilla, with tomato, onion and romaine lettuce. Served with seasoned fries.
More about The Camp Seafood Market & Patio

