Steak burritos in Gonzales
Gonzales restaurants that serve steak burritos
BURRITOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
14639 Airline Hwy, Gonzales
|Illegal Steak Burrito
|$17.95
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
|Super Steak Burrito
|$9.10
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
|Regular Steak Burrito
|$7.75
chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
2520 W. Outfitters Dr., Gonzalez
|Illegal Steak Burrito
|$17.95
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
|Super Steak Burrito
|$9.10
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
|Regular Steak Burrito
|$7.75
chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub