Super burritos in Gonzales

Gonzales restaurants
Gonzales restaurants that serve super burritos

Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

14639 Airline Hwy, Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (110 reviews)
Takeout
Super Beef Burrito$8.55
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
Super Seasoned Chicken Burrito$8.25
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
Super Steak Burrito$9.10
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

2520 W. Outfitters Dr., Gonzalez

No reviews yet
Takeout
Super Seasoned Chicken Burrito$8.25
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
Super Beef Burrito$8.55
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
Super Steak Burrito$9.10
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito

