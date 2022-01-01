Super burritos in Gonzales
Gonzales restaurants that serve super burritos
BURRITOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
14639 Airline Hwy, Gonzales
|Super Beef Burrito
|$8.55
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
|Super Seasoned Chicken Burrito
|$8.25
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
|Super Steak Burrito
|$9.10
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
2520 W. Outfitters Dr., Gonzalez
