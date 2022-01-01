Go
Gonzos Tacos

Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

827 North Harbor • $$

Avg 4.1 (580 reviews)

Popular Items

2 Flautas$8.50
2 8" flour tortillas with your choice of meat, and shredded jack cheese. Rolled and deep fried.
Tacos$2.55
Street style tacos served with onions and cilantro.
The Fish Taco$4.95
Breaded tilapia fillet, pan fried, corn tortilla, topped with green and purple cabbage with our Boom Boom Sauce.
Gonzos Taco$3.95
Hardshell fried to order, ground beef. lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese
Nachos$12.75
Fresh tortilla chips or papas with your choice of meat, queso, beans, jack cheese, tomato, and Gonzos Sauce. Topped with Onions and Cilantro.
Burritos$9.95
14" flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, Fide-Yo, onions, cilantro, jack cheese, and Gonzos Sauce.
KO Taco$5.25
Papas (Hand Cut Fries)$4.50
Generous portion of in-house cut idaho potatoes, fried and seasoned to perfection
Chips (Made to Order)$2.65
Fried to order, corn tortillas with a hint of lime and salt
Boom Boom Sauce$0.95
Mayo based sweet and tangy aioli. Great with just about everything, especially the Papas and Chicharrones.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

827 North Harbor

Fullerton CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
