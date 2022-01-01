Go
Good Bird

Good Bird is a fast casual chicken joint serving up artisanal salads, sandwiches and wraps

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

5031 Freret St • $$

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)

Popular Items

The Sue Bird Salad$11.00
Southwest Cobb Salad$11.00
Crinkle cut fries$4.00
The Birdman Jr.$11.00
Sunrise$9.00
The Larry Bird$13.00
The Hummingbird Salad$10.00
The Good Bird$10.00
Bueno$9.00
The Eagle Street Salad$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

5031 Freret St

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

