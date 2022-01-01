Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe

Hand made yeast-raised and cake doughnuts. A typical assortment includes four specialty and eight classic doughnuts. Request specific doughnuts in the notes; however, requests will be filled pending availability. Specialty include, chocolate frosted, chocolate frosted sprinkles, vanilla frosted sprinkles, maple frosted, maple bacon, Nutella toffee, fried dough knot, little blue, cookies & cream, blueberry buttercream, triple chocolate, mocha espresso, and seasonal offerings. Classics typically available include: honey dip, honey dew, cinnamon sugar cake, sugar raised, cruller, jelly stick, chocolate cake, coconut crunch, plain cake, red raspberry, Bavarian, apple cinnamon and rotating seasonal classics.

