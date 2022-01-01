Go
Good Day

Good Day

3730 Foundry Way Food Stall # 9

Popular Items

Pop Tart$4.00
Cereal Killers$3.00
Spinach & Berries$11.00
Peaches & Cream$11.00
Strawberry Chocolate$11.00
St. Louis Salad$11.00
Chicken & Avocado$13.00
Turkey & Apple$14.00
Location

ST. LOUIS MO

ST. LOUIS MO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
City Foundry Group - Kalbi Taco Shack

House-made Asian marinades with a Mexican twist! Located inside City Foundry's Food Hall.
For Online Ordering -Serving Asian Fusion Tacos, Burritos & Rice Bowls.
(For full menu - visit Foundry location)
See y'all soon. Thank you!

The Kitchen Bar

Come in and enjoy!

Sureste MEXICAN

cuisine from the south eastern coastal region of Mexico

Fordo's Killer Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

