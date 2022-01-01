Go
Good Dog Bar

Good Dog is a cozy neighborhood gastropub in the heart of Center City, featuring upscale comfort food and a wide selection of local craft beers, wines and spirits. We pride ourselves on excellent service, quality food, drink and affordability.

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

224 S 15th St • $$

Avg 4.2 (2274 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Pickles, Mayonnaise, Challah Bun, Fries
Buffalo Wings$16.00
10 jumbo wings, spicy buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing & celery
Bud Light 12oz 6-Pack$12.00
Dilly dilly -MO -4.2%
Side Buffalo Sauce$0.50
Side Sautéed Mushrooms$2.00
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$16.00
Mustard Braised Short Rib, Swiss, Sourdough, Fries.
Corona 12oz 6-Pack$20.00
Side Pickles$0.50
Side Ranch$1.00
Side Local Slab Pepper Bacon$3.00
Local Slab Pepper Bacon
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

224 S 15th St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
