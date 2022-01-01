Good Dog Bar
Good Dog is a cozy neighborhood gastropub in the heart of Center City, featuring upscale comfort food and a wide selection of local craft beers, wines and spirits. We pride ourselves on excellent service, quality food, drink and affordability.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
224 S 15th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
224 S 15th St
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
CONCOURSE DANCE BAR
Come in and enjoy!
Mission Taqueria
Mission is a lively cantina in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia, with a menu focused on tacos made from fresh ground masa, matched with proteins from their wood grill. They also have fresh juice and margaritas to sip on too ;)
Pizzeria Vetri
Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!