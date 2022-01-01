Good Earth Market
Restaurant and Market surrounded by gardens with a chef driven menu utilizing our coastal farmers, fishermen, and purveyors. Casual, friendly service paired with an elegant menu.
Craft cocktails and beautiful wine list.
31806 Good Earth Lane
Ocean View DE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
