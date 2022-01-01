Go
Toast

Good Earth Market

Restaurant and Market surrounded by gardens with a chef driven menu utilizing our coastal farmers, fishermen, and purveyors. Casual, friendly service paired with an elegant menu.
Craft cocktails and beautiful wine list.

31806 Good Earth Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Açaí Bowl$13.00
Berry açaí bowl, Michele's granola, berries, banana, coconut flakes, local honey
Flat Iron$32.00
Pan roasted flat iron steak with roasted fingerlings, charred broccoli & yuzu mayo
Caesar$13.00
Caesar, aged parm, old world crusts
Tacos$26.00
Tacos del dia, proper rustic tacos, all the fixins, deconstructed
Turkey$14.00
Turkey, avocado, havarti, lettuce, tomato, cukes, sprouts, mayo
Salmon$28.00
Love dusted salmon, warm farro salad, salsa verde
Beet Salad$14.00
Roasted beets, feta, toasted walnuts, hemp seed granola, & balsamic syrup
Hot Turkey$14.00
Hot turkey, gruyere, slaw, chili flakes, on toasted sourdough, with pickles & chips
(served hot, and chili flakes make it spicy)
Butternut$10.00
Butternut Squash soup, roasted pepitas, finished with greek yogurt.
(Soup is made with coconut milk)
See full menu

Location

31806 Good Earth Lane

Ocean View DE

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Theatre

No reviews yet

Dickens Magic Parlor

The Tipsy Flamingo

No reviews yet

Food trailer using wood fired smokers

Kristina's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Wide range of breakfast, lunch, bakery, coffee and smoothie options!

DiFebo's Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston