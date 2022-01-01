Go


Popular Items

Create Your Own Wok Bowl$8.98
Choice of Stock* or Sauce* (vegan & wheat-free) on choice of Rice* or Noodles* and choice of Protein
16oz Create Your Own Juice$6.98
Create Your Own Deli Sandwich$7.98
Served cold
Create Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$6.98
One Egg* Choice of Veggies* and Choice of Spread* on Good Earth Bread*
Pad Thai$8.98
Rice Noodles*, Egg*, Scallions*, Carrots*, Broccoli*, Napa Cabbage*, Zucchini*, Sunflower Sprouts*, Peanuts*, GE Pad Thai Sauce*, Lemon*, Cilantro*
Taco Salad$6.98
Lettuce*, Cheese*, Beans*, Salsa*, and choice of Protein with Corn Tortilla Chips*
Café Latte$3.25
Espresso* with Steamed Milk*
Create Your Own Grilled Sandwich$7.98
Served hot
Burrito$6.98
Tortilla*, Cheddar Cheese*, Beans*, Rice*, Salsa*, and choice of Protein
Breakfast Burrito$7.98
Choice of Tortilla*, Eggs*, Cheese, Salsa & Choice of Potatoes, Grains or Beans
Attributes and Amenities

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

720 Center Blvd, Fairfax CA 94930

Directions

