Good Earth Natural Foods

* Indicates organic ingredient

SOUPS

201 Flamingo Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (227 reviews)

Popular Items

Create Your Own Grilled Sandwich$7.98
Served hot
Create Your Own Wok Bowl$8.98
Choice of Stock* or Sauce*(vegan & wheat-free) on choice of Rice* or Noodles* and choice of Protein
Breakfast Burritos$7.98
Choice of Tortilla, Eggs*, Cheese*, Salsa*& Choice of Potatoes*, Grains* or Beans*
Taco Salad$6.98
Lettuce*, Cheese*, Beans*, Salsa*, and choice of Protein with Corn Tortilla Chips*
BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich$9.98
Beef Brisket*, Barbecue Sauce*, Pepper Jack*, Caramelized Onion*, Coleslaw*, and Chipotle Mayo* on a Ciabatta Roll*
Create Your Own Deli Sandwich$7.98
Served cold
Kid's Burrito$5.98
Rice*, Beans*, Cheese* and Salsa* on a Tortilla
Burrito$6.98
Tortilla*, Cheddar Cheese*, Beans*, Rice*, Salsa*, and choice of Protein
Created Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$6.98
One Egg*, Choice of Veggies* and Choice of Spread* on Good Earth Bread*
Quesadilla$5.98
Choice of Protein, Cheddar Cheese* grilled in a Tortilla* and topped with Salsa*
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

201 Flamingo Rd

Mill Valley CA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
