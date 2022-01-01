GOOD EATS & SIPS

Go
Family owned restaurant serving up GOOD nutritious options for people on the go!

18 W Genesee St

Avg 4 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Green Smoothie$7.50
Banana, mango, pineapple, spinach, lime, coconut milk and vanilla protein powder
Caramel Macchiato$4.50
Double espresso, caramel drizzle, vanilla syrup, choice of milk
Hilary's Veggie Bagel (V)$7.00
Veggie cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, avocado and spinach
Power Bites$5.00
Oats, dates, almonds, almond butter, cinnamon, vanilla, maple syrup and coconut
Gaby's Vegan Cobb (GF) (VEG)$11.00
Greens, corn, crispy chickpeas, cucumber, tomato, radish, avocado, pickled red onions and vegan ranch
Emma's Smoothie Bowl (GF) (V)$9.50
Base: Banana, berries, acai, coconut milk Toppings: Banana, berries, chia seeds, honey and house granola
Latte$3.85
Double espresso and choice milk
Don's Hangover Noodle Bowl$7.00
Wok fried ramen seasoned with sesame, soy, sriracha and green onions, fried SPAM and fried Egg served with SSAM sauce
Bahn Mi Bagel$8.00
Pork belly, fried egg, cilantro, pickled carrots, jalapenos, sesame seeds and sriracha-lime mayonnaise
BYO Bagel$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Seating
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

Skaneateles NY

Sunday6:45 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:45 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:45 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 5:00 pm
