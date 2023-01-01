Good Fellas Bar - Rincon - 1301 west 5th street
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1301 west 5th street, Plainview TX 79072
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Good fellas bar and grill 2 - 1101 north hwy 27
No Reviews
1101 north hwy 27 Plainview, TX 79072
View restaurant