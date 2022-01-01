Good Harbor Grill
Fresh, local and delicious in the heart of Glen Arbor!
6584 Western Ave
Location
6584 Western Ave
Glen Arbor MI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cherry Public House
Open for take-out! You're welcome to call and place an order as well at 231-226-3033.
The Riverside Inn
The Riverside Inn has been a Leland landmark and beacon of warm hospitality since the beginning of the last century. It's a come as you are kind of place, fondly known as a home away from home to locals and travelers alike, and host to many a spirited gathering. The Riv offers delicious seasonal fare, an eclectic wine list, and excellent service.
The Cove Restaurant
Fresh Fish x Cold Beer
Harbor House Trading Company
Come in and enjoy!