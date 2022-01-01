Go
Good Life Cafe

From the moment you enter Good Life Café, you are encompassed with an inviting atmosphere, full of life and energy! We are one of the only raw and vegan restaurants in Columbia, SC. The menu is a virtual world tour consisting of American, Italian, Indian, Thai, and Mexican gourmet cuisines.

1643 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (610 reviews)

Buffalo Cauliflower Quesadilla$14.00
Grilled Portobello Wrap$13.00
Harmony Bowl$13.00
Tacos$14.00
Eggplant Bacon$15.00
Grilled Ruben Wrap$12.00
Sweet Potato Burger$14.95
Eggplant Parmesan Burger$15.00
Famous Kale Salad$11.00
Buff Sandwich$13.00
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

1643 Main Street

Columbia SC

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
No Name Deli

The Main Course

HENDRIX

Sustainable, locally, and ethically-sourced scratch kitchen, fun twists on classic flavors, and a laser focus on quality and technique, both in the kitchen and behind our bars. Come see what Executive Chef Frank Bradley and Beverage Director Sebastian Griffin are crafting tonight!
HENDRIX: Cuisine. Cocktails. Elevated.

The Grand on Main

The Grand – boutique bowling alley, restaurant, and bar is your Columbia, SC destination for fun, food, and activities.

