Good Morning Beautiful

Castle Street Kitchen

Castle Street Kitchen is a casual dining restaurant that features a distinctive menu of American style food with a unique twist. Just minutes away from downtown Wilmington, Castle Street Kitchen offers a cozy and welcoming environment with a dog friendly patio. Patrons can look forward to top notch service from a passionate, interactive, and knowledgeable staff. Our mission is to provide a memorable experience for our customers with perfectly crafted plates and superb beverages. A kitchen is where emotional connections are made and meaningful conversations occur. It truly is a place where we all come together. At CSK, we plan to partner with members of our community to make this place feel like your kind of kitchen. We want this to be an inclusive space where all are welcome.

