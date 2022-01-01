Go
Toast
  • /
  • Las Vegas
  • /
  • Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar

Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar

It’s not just a name, it’s a lifestyle. Don’t you want to wake up enjoy a great meal, great drinks and great friends? That’s what we’re all about. A good morning leads to a good day and a good life. ⁠

5587 S RAINBOW BLVD • $$

Avg 4 (75 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Waffles$4.99
Breakfast Sandwich$14.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, Canadian bacon, caramelized onions, sriracha aioli on a toasted brioche bun, served with house potatoes
Chilaquiles$12.99
homemade corn chips, refried beans, green tomatillo salsa, sour cream, onion.
THIS ITEM IS VEGAN IF SERVED PLAIN OR WITH VEGAN EGG
Turkey Club$14.99
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha aioli on toasted sourdough bread, served with choice of fries
Side of Avocado$2.00
Pork Belly Omelette$15.99
cage-free eggs, pork belly, gouda, onion, tomato, garlic, sririacha aioli, served with house potatoes and fruit
Vegan Omelette$15.99
Just egg, tomato, pepper, mushrooms, onion, spinach, greens, vegan cheese, served with house potatoes and fruit
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich$15.99
Just egg breakfast sausage scramble, Good Planet mozzarella, vegan sriracha aioli on toasted sourdough, served with house potatoes
Traditional Benedict$15.99
Canadian bacon, poached egg, roasted tomato and hollandaise on a toasted English muffin, served with house potatoes
Vegan Chicken & Waffle$16.99
vanilla waffle, crispy vegan fried chick'n, slaw, bourbon maple syrup
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

5587 S RAINBOW BLVD

LAS VEGAS NV

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe 86- Las Vegas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bok Bok v-Russell

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Angelina's Pizza - Russell

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Manizza's

No reviews yet

Great pizza, exceptional service! Come see us at Manizza's Pizza Parlor!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston