Good Ol' Boys
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
1843 Sandhill Road • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1843 Sandhill Road
Auburn AL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
