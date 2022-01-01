Go
Good People Kitchen

At Good People Kitchen in Alexandria, we are on a mission to provide a health oriented, quality eating experience by producing creative creations, using fresh, local ingredients. NOW MORE THAN EVER. What we choose to feed ourselves with food that can have a massive effect on future health. Eat, Love, GPK!!

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

94 Versailles Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (379 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Plate 🍤
Grilled Shrimp anybody? Or Blackened? It's a tossup (A close 2nd for our most popular dish). get it with two veggie sides of your choice.
Beef Plate 🥩
When Kates Meatloaf is on the menu... IT'S ON!! but the Hamburger Steak is a daily treat as well. Get it with your choice of 2 sides.
Chicken Plate 🍗
Our Savory Flame Grilled Chicken with light seasoning or... Get it Blackened with a delicious Southwest Chipotle Seasoning - Pick two sides for a home cooked meal.
Salmon Plate 🍣
Salmon grilled to perfection, or Blackened w/ Peppercorn & Garlic Blackening (Psst... It's our #1 best seller). Try it today with choice of two sides.
Shrimp Tacos
Our Savory Grilled or Blackened Shrimp, Cabbage Slaw w/ black beans & corn, avocado (chicken and shrimp have avocado ranch). Served with Chips and Homemade Salsa.
Veggie Plate 🥕$9.00
Your choice of 3 veggie sides, all roasted, lightly seasoned, and ready for a healthy day. Your mamma would be proud!!
Tuna Plate 🐟
Yellow Fin Ahi Tuna sesame seared to hit the spot. Or get wild with Garlic & Peppercorn Blackening w/ 2 sides of your choice.
Turkey Plate 🦃
Get in tune with a healthy alternative. Our hand madeTurkey Burgers pack a tasteful explosion. Get it with your choice of two sides.
BYO - Build Your Own 🍔$10.00
Your choice of hand (w/gloves) patted 81/20 or Grass Fed Wagyu Beef on a toasted Kaiser Bun. Then build away and choose a side.
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites 🥕$6.00
Roasted Seasoned Cauliflower topped with Buffalo Sauce & served w/ Ranch.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Location

94 Versailles Blvd

Alexandria LA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
