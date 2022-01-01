Go
Good Spoon Soupery

Seasonal soups, salads, sandwiches and baked goods, scratch-made with locally sourced ingredients. ORDER HERE FOR TAKEOUT ONLY from our PICKUP WINDOW! For DELIVERY please use the DOORDASH or CAVIAR app.

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

1400 N Front St • $

Avg 4.6 (191 reviews)

Popular Items

Old-Fashioned Chicken with Orzo (FROZEN)$8.00
A comforting classic, scratch-made with local pasture raised chicken and our rich homemade chicken broth. Dairy-free.
Spring Turkey Club$12.75
Oven-roasted local free-range turkey, bacon, cucumbers, butter lettuce and herby aioli on Philly Bread table loaf. Served with a side of pickles. Dairy-free.
Pao De Queijo$2.50
gluten-free Brazilian cheesy popover
Kale Salad$9.50
Local kale, shredded red cabbage, mixed greens, carrots, radishes and spiced roasted peanuts with coconut-lime dressing. Vegan and gluten-free.
Senegalese Chicken & Peanut$6.00
A rich coconut curry made with local pasture-raised chicken. Gluten-free and dairy-free. ALLERGY WARNING: Contains peanuts!
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
the best! baked fresh daily
Seasonal Green Salad$9.00
Local greens with roasted beets, chickpeas, radishes, and tahini vinaigrette. Beegan (contains honey!), dairy-free, gluten-free.
The Rachel$12.75
Oven-roasted turkey, Swiss, cole slaw, Russian dressing on Merzbachers rye. Served with a side of house pickles.
Potato Leek$5.00
Rich and creamy with local Lehigh gold potatoes. Vegetarian, gluten-free. Or add bacon +$0.50 (REAL bacon, not veg!)
Blueberry Lemonade$3.75
fresh, homemade lemonade! 16oz.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

1400 N Front St

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

