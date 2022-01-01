Good Spoon Soupery
Seasonal soups, salads, sandwiches and baked goods, scratch-made with locally sourced ingredients. ORDER HERE FOR TAKEOUT ONLY from our PICKUP WINDOW! For DELIVERY please use the DOORDASH or CAVIAR app.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
1400 N Front St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1400 N Front St
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Original 13 Ciderworks
Visit our cidery and tasting room for Sir Charles Hard Cider, vegan, vegetarian, and gluten free food and more! Open 7 days!
The Fin
A true Surf & Turf location, contemporary casual
GG & Vesper Dayclub
Germantown Garden is nestled in Northern Liberties enjoy our indoor space & outdoor 🐶 friendly garden. Unwind with our craft cocktails or famous shareable pitchers. Our new menus by Chef Chino.
Vesper Dayclub provides an approachable and high energy ambiance for Philadelphians to drink, dine and soak up the sun in Philly.
Anejo-Northern Liberties
Delicious Mexican food, Margaritas and agave distillates for you to enjoy.