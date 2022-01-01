Go
Toast

Good Stuff Restaurant

Good Stuff Restaurants’ history began with Cris Bennett, who worked as a busboy and had big dreams. In 1979, Cris’ dreams became real. He and his father started the first Good Stuff restaurant: a little burger place in West L.A. It was a hit, everybody loved to eat at Good Stuff. Soon he expanded to Hermosa Beach, making his second success. Time passed, and the cities of Redondo Beach, El Segundo, and Palos Verdes were all given a Good Stuff establishment.
While each of the Good Stuff locations are different, they have the same core values of great service, tasty food, and healthy options. Our theme is consistent: we offer Good Stuff. You are what you eat… so eat Good Stuff®.

131 W Grand Ave C

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chase's Fried Chicken Wrap$14.75
chopped chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese tossed in ranch dressing wrapped in a sundried tomato tortilla
California Wrap$15.00
fresh roasted turkey, avocado, Applewood honey bacon, Swiss cheese, with lettuce & tomato wrapped in a spinach herb tortilla
The California$13.75
Applewood honey bacon, avocado, mushroom, tomato & jack cheese
Waffle$10.50
Breakfast Wrap$12.50
scrambled eggs, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla with a cup of fresh fruit
Two Egg Breakfast with Applewood Smoked Bacon$13.50
choose one of the following: (a) 2 buttermilk, whole wheat-n-honey, or gluten-free pancakes (+$1) OR (b) fresh fruit or chef potatoes & toast or muffins
S/Bacon$5.50
Skillet Scramble$14.50
scrambled eggs, Applewood honey bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions & mushrooms served over hashbrowns with cheese, choice of toast
or muffins
Ortega Tuna Melt$13.00
on grilled sourdough with Swiss cheese, fresh tomato, mild chiles & a heaping scoop of tuna
Good Stuff Breakfast$11.00
2 eggs, two strips of bacon or sausage. choose from (a) 2 buttermilk, whole wheat-n-honey, or gluten-free pancakes (+$1) OR (b) fresh fruit or hashbrowns & toast or muffin
See full menu

Location

131 W Grand Ave C

El Segundo CA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SAUSAL

No reviews yet

Sausal's signature Nuevo Rancho cooking combines Mexican recipes of California's past with contemporary ingredients

The Slice & Pint

No reviews yet

The Slice & Pint is a locally focused and environmentally responsible pizza and beer shop, thought up by the crew at El Segundo Brewing Co. We partner with vendors who share the same values. We support local, independent farmers for our produce whenever possible. If we can make it in house, we’re going to…simple as that.

El Segundo Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jame Enoteca

No reviews yet

Mangia! (that means eat...)

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston