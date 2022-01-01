Good Stuff Restaurant
Good Stuff Restaurants’ history began with Cris Bennett, who worked as a busboy and had big dreams. In 1979, Cris’ dreams became real. He and his father started the first Good Stuff restaurant: a little burger place in West L.A. It was a hit, everybody loved to eat at Good Stuff. Soon he expanded to Hermosa Beach, making his second success. Time passed, and the cities of Redondo Beach, El Segundo, and Palos Verdes were all given a Good Stuff establishment.
While each of the Good Stuff locations are different, they have the same core values of great service, tasty food, and healthy options. Our theme is consistent: we offer Good Stuff. You are what you eat… so eat Good Stuff®.
131 W Grand Ave C
Popular Items
Location
El Segundo CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
