Good Stuff Restaurant

Good Stuff Restaurants’ history began with Cris Bennett, who worked as a busboy and had big dreams. In 1979, Cris’ dreams became real. He and his father started the first Good Stuff restaurant: a little burger place in West L.A. It was a hit, everybody loved to eat at Good Stuff. Soon he expanded to Hermosa Beach, making his second success. Time passed, and the cities of Redondo Beach, El Segundo, and Palos Verdes were all given a Good Stuff establishment.
While each of the Good Stuff locations are different, they have the same core values of great service, tasty food, and healthy options. Our theme is consistent: we offer Good Stuff. You are what you eat… so eat Good Stuff®.

BURRITOS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1286 The Strand • $$

Avg 4.4 (3595 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Ground Turkey Scramble$11.50
3 eggs, jalapeños, cilantro, tomatoes served with hashbrowns & three warm corn tortillas
Breakfast Wrap$12.50
scrambled eggs, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla with a cup of fresh fruit
Skillet Scramble$14.50
scrambled eggs, Applewood honey bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions & mushrooms served over hashbrowns with cheese, choice of toast
or muffins
Basket Fries$4.00
Turkey Bacon Melt$14.00
on grilled sourdough with mozzarella cheese, alfalfa sprouts & 1000 island dressing
1/2 Waffle & Eggs$11.00
with choice of bacon or sausage
Vegan Avocado Wrap$14.00
stevenson’s farms vegan patty chopped
up and wrapped in a spinach-herb tortilla with sliced avocado, fresh spinach, tomato, pickles, red onions, and yellow mustard
Beach Body Omelette$15.00
calories 511 protein 42g fat 16g carbs 50g
6 egg whites with white ground turkey, fresh tomatoes & spinach served with guacamole & sliced tomatoes on the side & your choice of 2 corn tortillas or brown rice or black beans
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$10.00
Vegan Tofu Scramble$11.50
calories 438 protein 24g fat 17g carbs 22g
scrambled tofu with grilled mushroom, zucchini, spinach, onions, bell peppers, garlic, fresh basil & a scoop of black beans. served with 3 warm corn tortillas or tortilla chips
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Location

1286 The Strand

Hermosa Beach CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

