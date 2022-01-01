Go
Good Stuff Restaurant image
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Burgers

Good Stuff Restaurant

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 102

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Popular Items

Cassidy's Garden$12.00
broccoli, spinach, mushroom, onion, tomato, cheddar & Swiss
Skillet Scramble$14.50
scrambled eggs, Applewood honey bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions & mushrooms served over hashbrowns with cheese, choice of toast
or muffins
Good Stuff Breakfast$11.00
2 eggs, two strips of bacon or sausage. choose from (a) 2 buttermilk, whole wheat-n-honey, or gluten-free pancakes (+$1) OR (b) fresh fruit or hashbrowns & toast or muffin
California Wrap$15.00
fresh roasted turkey, avocado, Applewood honey bacon, Swiss cheese, with lettuce & tomato wrapped in a spinach herb tortilla
Bo's Salad$14.00
calories 604 protein 20g fat 27g carbs 39g
chopped chicken, avocado, roasted corn, chopped dates, sliced almonds, feta cheese & tomato tossed with a Champagne honey mustard vinaigrette
The California$13.75
Applewood honey bacon, avocado, mushroom, tomato & jack cheese
Breakfast Wrap$12.50
scrambled eggs, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla with a cup of fresh fruit
Chase's Fried Chicken Wrap$14.75
chopped chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese tossed in ranch dressing wrapped in a sundried tomato tortilla
Ortega Tuna Melt$13.00
on grilled sourdough with Swiss cheese, fresh tomato, mild chiles & a heaping scoop of tuna
Jr. Mickey Pancake$6.00
Gluten-free option for additional $.50
All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed

Location

1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 102, Redondo Beach CA 90277

Directions

Good Stuff Restaurant

orange starNo Reviews

