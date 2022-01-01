Go
Good Time's Pizza

Online ordering available

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

4582 State Street, Saginaw, MI, USA

Avg 3.3 (27 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Pizza$6.49
Includes cheese and sauce. Additional toppings available/extra
Garlic Dipping Sauce$0.69
The perfect combination of butter and garlic
Side of Ranch$0.99
We use the classic Ranch dressing blend.
Family Combo$27.99
2 large 2 topping pizzas, breadstix, sauce, and a 2 liter. Additional toppings available/extra
Large 1 Item $8.99$8.99
Includes 1 topping of your choice. Additional toppings available/extra
Good Times Combo$17.95
1 large pizza w/ 2 toppings, breadstix, sauce, 2 liter. Additional toppings available/extra
Large 3 Item $10.99$10.99
Includes 3 toppings of your choice. Additional toppings available/extra
Side of Sauce$0.99
Our own specially blended pizza sauce
Breadstix$4.69
Our freshly made dough made in to breadstix and topped with parmesan cheese and garlic butter. 8 pieces per order. A best seller!
Large Pizza$8.49
Includes cheese and sauce. Additional toppings available/extra
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4582 State Street, Saginaw, MI, USA

Saginaw MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
