Goodall's rebuilding

Located at Hotel Ella.

1900 Rio Grande St • $$

Avg 4.5 (364 reviews)

Popular Items

Porcini Frites$10.00
porcini dust, parmesan, fresh herbs, black garlic lemon aioli, malt aioli
Brisket Burger$18.00
two 4 oz brisket patties, muenster cheese, dijonaisse, pickled red onion, butter lettuce, challah bun
served with fries (g)
Chickpea Hummus$12.00
preserved lemon, sesame seed, olive oil, paprika, pita
Blackened Skirt Steak$18.00
warm vegetable salad of cauliflower, asparagus, carrots, chayote squash, asparagus, cherry tomato, chili citrus marinade
Side of Fries$5.00
Goodall's french fries
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating

Location

1900 Rio Grande St

Austin TX

Nearby restaurants

