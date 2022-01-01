Go
goodbeet

hello!

801 East 8th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Green$9.00
spinach, apples, banana, cinnamon, chia seeds, vanilla, epic protein [we love using local + organic produce/ingredients]
Quinoa Caesar Salad$12.00
kale, arugula, cashew caesar dressing, smokey chickpeas, quinoa, croutons, avocado *contains nuts*
Crispy Tofu Sandwich$14.00
bird sauce, slaw, fishtown pickle project sweet onion pickles, served with an orange tahini kale salad •contains soy•
Mushroom Shawarma Tacos$13.00
three tacos with a cucumber radish salad + habanero tahini
Salt n Vinegar Potatoes$7.00
crispy + creamy yukon gold potatoes served w a side of vinegar aioli [we make everything in house using local + organic produce/ingredients]
Cauliflower Sandwich$13.00
buffalo or bbq cauliflower, tomato, lettuce, red onion, ranch, served with an orange tahini side salad [we make everything in house using local + organic produce/ingredients]
Better Burger$13.00
portobello, walnut + black bean patties, fishtown pickle project pickles, lettuce, special sauce, served with an orange tahini side salad [we make everything in house using local + organic produce/ingredients] *contains nuts
Coconut Blt$13.00
coconut bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, garlic lemon aioli, served with an orange tahini side salad [we make everything in house using local + organic produce/ingredients]
Cookie Monster$8.00
banana, dates, almond butter, oats, sea salt, vanilla [we love using local + organic produce/ingredients]
Good Burger$13.00
quinoa + black bean patty, avocado, tomato, lettuce, horseradish aioli, served with an orange tahini side salad [we make everything in house using local + organic produce/ingredients]
Location

801 East 8th Street

Ocean City NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
