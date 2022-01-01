Go
Good Bites

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

440 S Jefferson St Ste B • $$

Avg 4.8 (191 reviews)

Popular Items

CLASSIC SEASONED FRIES$7.00
fried in peanut oil, tossed with garlic oil & seasoning, with a side of smoked tomato ketchup
1/2 NO JOKE NACHO$8.00
black beans, cheddar, jack & cotija cheeses, smoked tomato salsa, fresh cilantro, jalapeño sour cream;
corn tortilla chips; add smoked pork carnitas for $1
GOOD BURGER$9.00
house-made seasoned burger patty, American cheese, organic lettuce greens, greenhouse tomato, red onion, everythang sauce; onion poppyseed focaccia bun
PAN FRIED MAC & CHEESE$10.00
cavatappi pasta, 5 cheese mornay with Michigan Pinconning, colby, jack, Wisconsin parmesan & French style goat cheeses; add smoked pork shoulder for $2
CAJUN QUESADILLA$13.00
chorizo sausage -or- ancho chili chicken, sautéed bell peppers & onions, colby-jack cheese pressed in a La India flour tortilla; bed of lettuce, smoked tomato salsa, jalapeño sour cream, cotija cheese and fresh cilantro
DINING OPTION (Please Select)
Let us know if you are dining in or picking up your order from the truck! If dining in, PLEASE TYPE TABLE # IN SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BELOW
CRINKLE-CUT CHIPS
fried in peanut oil, tossed with garlic oil and seasoning, with a side of smoked tomato ketchup and dollop of sour cream
NO JOKE NACHOS$11.75
black beans, cheddar, jack & cotija cheeses, fresh cilantro, jalapeño sour cream, smoked tomato salsa, corn tortilla chips; add smoked pork carnitas for $2
CAJUN PORK QUESADILLA$13.00
smoked pork shoulder, cajun sautéed bell peppers & onions, cheddar-jack cheese pressed in a La India flour tortilla; bed of lettuce, smoked tomato salsa, jalapeño sour cream, cotija cheese and fresh cilantro
1/2 MAC & CHEESE$7.50
cavatappi pasta, 5 cheese mornay with Michigan Pinconning, colby, jack, Wisconsin parmesan & French style goat cheeses; add smoked pork shoulder for $1
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Gift Cards
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

440 S Jefferson St Ste B

Mason MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
