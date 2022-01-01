Go
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial

Smoky flavors of a South Texas ranch, inspired by the vaqueros of cattle drives years ago. Shrimp, crab and redfish pulled fresh from the Gulf, a practice mastered during family summers along the coast. The homespun plates of our grandmother—an immigrant from Tampico, Mexico, whose colorful concoctions still brighten these tables. And, of course, the heaping platters of fajitas that made our Houston seafood, Tex-Mex and taqueria restaurant famous. The Goodes were the first in Houston to grill fajitas over mesquite wood, and the city still can’t get enough.

9005 Katy Fwy • $$

Avg 4.6 (1832 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef/Chicken Combo Fajitas
Chicken Fajita$20.00
Frozen Margarita - 24oz$16.00
1836 Mesquite Chicken Salad$18.00
Mesquite grilled chicken breast, mixed field lettuce, crispy bacon, Mexican white cheese, candied pecans, avocado, 1836 dressing
Quesadillas (4 pcs)
Handmade flour tortillas with blended cheeses, toasted a la plancha, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapenos.
Large Queso$13.00
Tacos al Carbon
Beef/Chicken fajita or carnitas tacos on handmade tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole
Made to Order Guacamole$8.00
with chips, salsa and choice of three toppers
Medium Queso$9.00
Side Flour Tortillas (3)$1.50
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

9005 Katy Fwy

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
