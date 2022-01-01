Goode Easter - Goode Co.

Go
5015 Kirby Drive

Popular Items

Goode Co. Armadillo Palace (Rear Parking Area)
Add to your cart for pickup at 5015 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77098.
Easter Meal with Smoked Turkey Breast$190.00
This meal is heat and serve including a 3.5 - 4 lb. mesquite smoked turkey breast, South Texas tomato cucumber salad, wood roasted baby carrots, twice baked potato casserole, roasted Brussels sprouts, two dozen fresh baked dinner rolls with whipped sea salt honey butter, and strawberry tequila cobbler for dessert.
Easter Meal with Orange Honey Glazed Ham$195.00
This meal is heat and serve including a 4.5 - 5 lb. orange and Texas honey glazed pit smoked ham, South Texas tomato cucumber salad, wood roasted baby carrots, twice baked potato casserole, roasted Brussels sprouts, two dozen fresh baked dinner rolls with whipped sea salt honey butter, and strawberry tequila cobbler for dessert.
Pit-Smoked Orange Honey Glazed Ham (4.5 - 5 lbs.)$75.00
Heat, slice and serve.
Easter Meal Combo with Ham and Turkey$200.00
This meal is heat and serve including a 2 lb. orange and Texas honey glazed pit smoked ham and 2 lb. mesquite smoked turkey breast, South Texas tomato cucumber salad, wood roasted baby carrots, twice baked potato casserole, roasted Brussels sprouts with lemon and parmesan, two dozen fresh baked dinner rolls with whipped sea salt honey butter, and strawberry tequila cobbler for dessert.
Goode Co. Combo Dozen - Cookies & Brownies$20.00
A combination of our Goode Company of six fresh baked chocolate chip cookies and six chocolate swirl brownies. Brownies contain nuts.
Bourbon Pecan Cinnamon Rolls - half dozen$25.00
Half dozen of our Goode Company pecan cinnamon rolls with a bourbon glaze. Heat and serve.
Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie$22.00
Goode Company's famous Brazos bottom pecan pie. Contains nuts.
Goode Company BBQ - Memorial
Add to your cart for pickup at 8911 Katy Freeway Houston, TX 77024.
Goode Company BBQ - 290
Add to your cart for pickup at 20102 Northwest Freeway Houston, TX 77065.
Location

Houston TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
