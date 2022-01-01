Goode Easter - Goode Co.

This meal is heat and serve including a 2 lb. orange and Texas honey glazed pit smoked ham and 2 lb. mesquite smoked turkey breast, South Texas tomato cucumber salad, wood roasted baby carrots, twice baked potato casserole, roasted Brussels sprouts with lemon and parmesan, two dozen fresh baked dinner rolls with whipped sea salt honey butter, and strawberry tequila cobbler for dessert.

