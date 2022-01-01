Go
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands

Smoky flavors of a South Texas ranch, inspired by the vaqueros of cattle drives years ago. Shrimp, crab and redfish pulled fresh from the Gulf, a practice mastered during family summers along the coast. The homespun plates of our grandmother—an immigrant from Tampico, Mexico, whose colorful concoctions still brighten these tables. And, of course, the heaping platters of fajitas that made our Houston seafood, Tex-Mex and taqueria restaurant famous. The Goodes were the first in Houston to grill fajitas over mesquite wood, and the city still can’t get enough.

8865 Six Pines Drive

Popular Items

Made to Order Guacamole$8.00
with chips, salsa and choice of three toppers
Quesadillas (8 pcs.)
Handmade flour tortillas with blended cheeses, toasted a la plancha, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños
Chicken Fajita
1836 Mesquite Chicken Salad$18.00
Mesquite grilled chicken breast, mixed field lettuce, crispy bacon, Mexican white cheese, candied pecans, avocado, 1836 dressing
Large Queso$13.00
Medium Queso$9.00
Pork and Green Chile Empanadas$6.00
Handmade pies stuffed with our pork green chile guisada, served with avocado crema
Verdes Enchiladas$18.00
Fresh corn tortillas rolled with hand-pulled chicken and Mexican white cheese with roasted salsa verde, avocado
Beef/Chicken Combo Fajitas
Beef Fajita$26.00
Location

Shenandoah TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
