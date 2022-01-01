Goode Company Catering

Go
Creating a Goode Christmas from our family table to yours.

SEAFOOD • BBQ

2515 North Blvd

Homemade Dinner Rolls & Sea Salt Honey Butter$10.00
One dozen of our homemade dinner rolls, paired with a half pint of sea salt honey butter.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts - 16 ounces$10.00
Heat and serve smoke-roasted Brussel sprouts seasoned with olive oil and Goode Co. grill salt. Serves 4.
Pork Tamales by the Dozen$25.00
One dozen of our handmade pork tamales, heat and serve.
Goode Christmas Meal$240.00
Heat and serve Goode Company smoked beef tenderloin (2.5 pounds), half pint horseradish sauce, 1-half gallon potatoes au gratin with bacon and green onions, 1-quart creamed spinach, and 1-dozen homemade dinner rolls with a half pint sea salt honey butter. Serves 6-8.
Damn Goode Egg Nog$25.00
Must be at least 21 years old with a valid ID to pick up. One quart of our homemade Damn Goode Egg Nog. Contains eggs, dairy, and alcohol.
Bourbon Pecan Cinnamon Rolls - Half Dozen$25.00
Half-dozen of our homemade cinnamon rolls filled with roasted chopped pecans and covered in a bourbon sugar glaze.
Mesquite-Smoked Turkey Breast (3.5 - 4 lb.)$65.00
Heat and serve.
Mesquite-Smoked Turkey Breast Christmas Meal$125.00
Heat and serve Goode Company mesquite-smoked whole turkey breast (3.5 - 4 pounds), 1-half gallon potatoes au gratin with bacon and green onions, 1-quart creamed spinach, 1-pint roasted cranberry sauce with orange and ancho chile, and 1-dozen homemade dinner rolls with a half pint sea salt honey butter. Serves 6-8.
